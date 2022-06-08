If reports are to be believed, Johnny Depp spent a whopping ₹48.1 lakhs on a celebratory dinner at an Indian restaurant named Varanasi in Birmingham.

He spent in $62,000 on the dinner that served "authentic Indian cuisine". This was after his team had a full security check of the restaurant and had ensured that he will be able to spend time there without his privacy getting compromised.

Johnny Depp indulged in $62,000 Indian feast to celebrate trial win https://t.co/mviXupW9cq pic.twitter.com/tjDMohhXs1 — New York Post (@nypost) June 6, 2022

Johnny had earlier won on 3 counts against ex-wife Amber Heard in his defamation case. Heard, on the other hand, won 1.

In an interview given to The Post, the staff of Varanasi said:

We had a call out of the blue on Sunday afternoon saying that Johnny Depp wanted to come to eat with a group of people. I was shocked, and at first, I thought it might have been a joke. But then his security team arrived and checked out the restaurant, and we let them have the whole place because we were concerned that he might be bothered by other diners.

Johnny Depp spent 48 lakhs cash in restaurant https://t.co/mryp6oG5Up — narne kumar06 (@narne_kumar06) June 8, 2022

Johnny Depp on Broad Street last night at Varanasi pic.twitter.com/sDn8pFgESX — Birmingham Updates (@BhamUpdates) June 6, 2022

Johnny depp in Birmingham (UK) last night thanking the staff at @varanasi’s after he reportly spent £50,000 booking out the 20,000 sq ft restaurant for 21 guests before he performed at Symphony hall with Jeff Beck as part of a UK tour. https://t.co/2dGivRZasq #news #deppheard pic.twitter.com/EIsRBYkIq6 — Scarcity News (@ScarcityStudios) June 7, 2022

When Johnny came, he met the staff's family and left with a takeaway.