If you are a fan of Sacred Games then you'd be well aware that Gaitonde's right-hand man, Bunty and his love interest cum dealer Jojo never really crossed paths, at least in person.

But the lockdown finally made these two (virtually) face each other and it was hilarious.

It sure was a little awkward in the beginning. But it all turned into fun and games once they started making fun of their only common link AKA Gaitonde during this lockdown.

Even though the lockdown has taken a toll on everyone including Jojo, Bunty being Bunty was all ears for her.

Though we might not see a season 3 of Sacred Games coming anytime soon, we won't mind seeing more of these two.

You can watch their full conversation here.