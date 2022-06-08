Fans of the DC movies, rejoice. Todd Philips' Joker is getting a sequel. The news has finally been confirmed. The director posted this on his Instagram account and revealed the name of the film to be Joker: Folie à Deux.

And while some people are happy about it and have already begun speculating...

Damn. So, it’s *actually* happening. Todd Phillips confirms the sequel for the billion dollar grossing DC event film JOKER.



Folie à deux is a shared psychosis/rare delusional disorder shared by two people with close emotional ties.



Could we be getting a new Harley Quinn… pic.twitter.com/DVlxu6QXOB — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) June 7, 2022

Folie à Deux literally means "Madness for Two". So there's either going to be a second Joker, or Harley Quinn is gonna be introduced. https://t.co/7aCdYcgdpU — Fooly Ghouly 🇵🇷 (@gH0uLVA) June 8, 2022

This announcement has made my day AND summer https://t.co/qYlGvsc5sb — Jett (@Jettt725) June 8, 2022

Idc what anyone says this is the best move DC has done in years — Safwat Waleed (@Safwatric420) June 7, 2022

... there are those who just don't see any point in the sequel.

You see, the first one was a mix of Taxi Driver and King of Comedy but this one will be a mix of King of Comedy and Taxi Driver.



And none of that annoying Batman. https://t.co/kwGPNhLKTC — ComicTropes (@CTropes) June 8, 2022

I still think it doesn't need a sequel. https://t.co/O02raxFcy5 — Doomed Ramba Ral (@doomedspacemar1) June 8, 2022

MAKE HIM THE NEXT JOKER PLEASEEEE #Joker2 pic.twitter.com/2eO79BYajr — wannabe funny (@not_really_lexi) June 8, 2022

This is as silly as having a sequel to Taxi Driver. Money makes people do weird things. https://t.co/9QhiOrXZDb — Paul Bottomley (@Paul83Bottomley) June 8, 2022

Look, I don’t throw the word atrocity around a lot, but — https://t.co/Bz4MTZnoTs — Your Old Pal (@fathertorey) June 8, 2022

The 1st one was not very good #sorry https://t.co/TADkV7iMIf — The Coach T Show 🎙🏈🏀 (@TheCoachTShow) June 8, 2022

Screenings of Joker and Joker 2 are the only safe places in this country from mass shootings, you know they’re not gonna risk missing any of the movie https://t.co/IKqGdb7gP4 — L. Silvertongue IS NOT DAREDEVIL (@PinkRangerLB) June 8, 2022

Which significantly better Scorsese film is he going to rip off this time? https://t.co/2iU5wTpR6L — Zac (@_Zac_Langdon_) June 8, 2022

Hearing ‘The Riddler’ is a schizophrenic kindergarten teacher who just can’t get a prescription for anti-psychotics. https://t.co/9VmVcUaVkR — Amir (@blumenfeld) June 8, 2022

Jesus Christ, whenever it does release, it will be another year of alt-right incels making dumb memes and crying about imaginary shit! Remember the first film? While Phoenix was great as The Joker, his character undoubtedly provided fodder for the gun-wielding alt-right who felt that a movie about a frustrated white man shooting people at random was the right thing to do because the society had wronged him. Knowing Todd Philips' previous work, this movie probably won't be very different, catering to the same angry mob.

The movie had also managed a few Oscar nominations and was definitely a pivotal point in American pop culture. The movie had also amassed $103 crore across the world, which is more than $1 billion globally.