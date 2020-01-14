The 92 Academy Awards are here and surprisingly DCEU's Joker has led the way with 11 nominations. While doing so, it has now also become the most-nominated comic-book movie in history, surpassing Nolan's The Dark Knight.

The Christian Bale and Heath Ledger-starring Batman adaptation had ended up getting eight nominations at the 81st Academy Awards in 2009. It ended up winning two: a posthumous Best Supporting Actor for Ledger and Best Sound Editing.

In addition to getting a Best Picture nomination, Joker has also been nominated for Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix), Best Director (Todd Phillips), and Best Original Music Score, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Editing, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

After the nominations were announced, director Todd Philips said:

Joker began as an idea, an experiment really— could we take an 'indie approach' to a studio film by inverting it into a character study to reflect the world around us?...

You can see his Instagram post here:

Joker has also replaced The Dark Knight as the highest-rated comic book film ever made.