It's been a while since Game of Thrones ended, and while our memories of its curtain call are pretty damn bitter, we still miss seeing those actors on screen. Well fret not, because Kit Harington is all set to grace us with his presence on a different show. Netflix's anthology series Criminal is getting a second season, and it stars Jon Snow himself.

In case you haven't watched it, Criminal is made up of episodes that take place entirely inside interrogation rooms, oftentimes dealing with gruesome crimes. Each episode tells a different story, with different characters.

We can deduce that one of the episodes of the new season features Kit being grilled in one of these chambers as a suspect. The new season also stars Kunal Nayyar, Sharon Horgan and Sophie Okonedo.

Judging by the response, people are pretty damn excited about it.

I’m 110% for Kit Harington any day of the well 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ — keira Leigh (@KeiraleighX0) September 2, 2020

The only tension I'm sensing here is the sexual tension. — Samridhi Bangwal (@BangwalSamridhi) September 2, 2020

Oh man ! Jon Snow in Criminal - damn and Kunal Nayyar as well. This is gonna be really cool. — Always Grumpy (@Minion_King1234) September 3, 2020

Why are they asking him questions? He knows nothing! — 🦩sandz🦩 (@SandraKiyomi) September 3, 2020

📝 "Kit Harington will follow the likes of David Tennant and Hayley Atwell in playing a suspect who is interrogated by the show's main cast of coppers.



Exact details of Harington's character are being kept under wraps"https://t.co/faMIpyNTcz — Kit Harington Updates (@BestofKitH) September 2, 2020

Kit is innocent. He knows nothing. — Sigh_ma (@SaimaYameen1) September 2, 2020

My King in the North ❤️ — Beterraba em fúria (@WakandaAlways) September 2, 2020

Looks like Jon Snow will finally get punished for his crimes against killing the dragon queen 👸 — Xavier (@NameisXavier) September 2, 2020

Check out the trailer below!