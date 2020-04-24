If you're a true Jonas Brothers fan, but like us couldn't attend their Happiness Begins reunion tour then they have a treat for you with Happiness Continues documentary film.

The documentary is all about their extravagant music tour which will also showcase some very rare behind the scene moments. (Including some with their respective SO's)

This documentary film promises to provide some in-depth knowledge about the Jo Bros and make them believe that they were totally there during all of their amazing concerts.

The film has already released on Amazon Prime.

You can watch the trailer here.

