RRR song Naatu Naatu has given Indian cinema global success. It was the first time in history that India badged its win at the Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. Well, the song is a delight to watch thanks to its amazing hook step.

Following this phenomenal victory, a Twitter user, Nikhil Inamda, had an opinion about Naatu Naatu that questioned the worth of the song, and he called it mediocre.

Heard #NaatuNaatu for the first time today. What a tragedy that something so distinctly mediocre is judged our best!#GoldenGlobes2023 #RRR — Nikhil Inamdar (@Nik_Inamdar) January 11, 2023

While Desis, who celebrated this proud moment, had a problem with this opinion and had a lot to say. Have a look:

Valid personal opinion, but on a day when the nation is celebrating what may be someone's biggest win, why play spoilsport? — Saloni Tandon (@salonitandon) January 11, 2023

*their best not "our best".

Also, you don't need to be a spoilsport for a happy occasion where an entire region was getting recognized for making the nation proud. Some common sense! https://t.co/1ddH6jIzGd — KWEEN OF EVERYTHING 👑 (@Badasslayqueen) January 12, 2023

Remember slumdog millionaire n the songs n awards? https://t.co/iLFK0x6iZE — S. S. Moorthy (@mystiquememoir) January 12, 2023

I was wrong to judge that slavery mindset is no more in our country as British rule is over here 70 yr now.Some still think it is gold for a leftover. https://t.co/4nJ3LP8ycI — Yasin Syed (@YasinSy43400600) January 14, 2023

I'm happy that it won and is popular… the same way I was about "Jai Ho"…

but people who've known Indian music for years will know that both @mmkeeravaani and @arrahman have come up with much better masterpieces than what they have been awarded for in the west! #NaatuNaatu https://t.co/hqJD488yEW — C (@shayaribyc) January 11, 2023

Exactly! We have so many better songs! https://t.co/J9dAl9nxrF — Mrudang मृदंग (@mrudang18) January 12, 2023

May be found Mediocre for the regular Indian listeners but it’s unique for the listeners around the globe. We should be proud to get represented . https://t.co/RFSpiZwQRE — N Neeraj (@N_R_J) January 11, 2023

It's our best not urs? Honestly our best got recognised as best in the international level and we included y'all too because we belong to same country …may I know what u feel is best https://t.co/lRf3zdBwne — Ammu (@MujheNaiPataYar) January 12, 2023

Did u hear it or watch it

Watch it and you will understand why world is dancing on this song

There was no song like this in 2022 which made people dance in theatres #NattuNattu https://t.co/mrgiLV4U6k — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) January 14, 2023

You really wrote this with your whole chest? 🤡 https://t.co/17cbgyoeRf — elongated muskrat (@manishtanks) January 12, 2023

When we didn’t have social media, such opinions wouldn’t have mattered, now they do. The @verified stamp helps to a greater extent. Negatives thrive much more than positives in this space. The wholesome product of #NaatuNaatu is absolutely brilliant. #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/XYqTA0j0Zp — Rohan S Mitra (@rohansmitra) January 12, 2023

Sad to see such statements ppl make without even knowing the meaning of the lyrics of the song. https://t.co/67WlhHO8cL — Killer Trader 📈 📉 (@KillerTrader_) January 12, 2023

The problem is you are seeing the song in isolation. See it in the context of the movie:



1) Its a retort by the protagonists to racial taunts

2) It is a challenge to them to beat us at our own game

3) Our dance is not about finesse but enjoying what u do https://t.co/ivPkPoRTMq — TruthAlways (@dharmo_rakshita) January 12, 2023

Someone would be saying that about you too….. https://t.co/pWKFve4v0W — Dr Poornima 🇮🇳🚩 (@PoornimaNimo) January 12, 2023

A song that brought everyone together, to cheer,to dance ,to tell-there is no difference in our skin colours #NaatuNaatu deserves every single award thats its already gonna get.every single person in our theatre was clapping on the beats of it. Let’s celebrate and not criticise https://t.co/RaUV6gPrPl — DHANANJAY SHARMA (@DHANANJ34084352) January 11, 2023

look is rrr the greatest piece of indian media? no. but if north indians talk shit about it then i am going to war like leave us tf alone and let us have ONE THING for us. always always always it's stupid bollywood songs from the 90s remixed and now we have fun and its pitchforks https://t.co/M9PQTxwLpf — aisha | (@yaeshani) January 11, 2023

While I dont think its mediocre, as a song there is nothing too amazing about it honestly. What makes it a great song is the visuals and the dancing. Idk if it deserves to win Best Original Song when there are much better Indian songs out there, but still its a big win for India. https://t.co/vkognby8bA — A J (@aljohn96) January 11, 2023

But the nation is vibing on the song!

