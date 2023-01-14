RRR song Naatu Naatu has given Indian cinema global success. It was the first time in history that India badged its win at the Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. Well, the song is a delight to watch thanks to its amazing hook step.
Following this phenomenal victory, a Twitter user, Nikhil Inamda, had an opinion about Naatu Naatu that questioned the worth of the song, and he called it mediocre.
While Desis, who celebrated this proud moment, had a problem with this opinion and had a lot to say. Have a look:
But the nation is vibing on the song!
Read more: Here’s The Golden Globe Winning Speech By Composer MM Keeravani For ‘Naatu Naatu’.