We've spent the lockdown revisiting some of our favourite Korean dramas, that star Korean actors we love watching on-screen. Here are all the unforgettable crushes we've been gushing on and refuse to stop:

1. Hyun Bin

It started from Secret Garden and then he won our hearts all over again with Memories of the Alhambra and Crash Landing On You.

2. Lee Min-ho

Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs and then The King: Eternal Monarch, he has had a generation of girls crushing on him.

3. Gong Yoo

His role in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God had us head over heels for him. And the fact that he is hilarious on and off screen is just a bonus.

4. Kim Woo-bin

Even though he didn't get the girl in The Heirs, he had us all rooting for him. We can't wait for him to return to acting after his recovery from cancer.

5. Seo Kang-joon

From his role of a delinquent in Cheese in the Trap to a quiet reserved coffee shop owner in When The Weather Is Fine, is there any look that he can't carry off?

6. Lee Dong-wook

We loved him when he played the sassy grim reaper in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and then when was the clueless tsundere boss in Touch Your Heart.

7. So Ji-sub

Even if you only saw him in Oh My Venus, you've already fallen down the rabbit hole. Because those eyes are meant for drowning.

8. Song Joong-ki

Watching him in that uniform in Descendants of the Sun was a privilege that every fan girl is glad she had a chance to experience.

9. Park Seo-joon

He could play a quirky needy boss in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?, a martial artist in Fight for My Way tor a great friend in Parasite - and he'd do it all with perfection.

10. Park Bo-gum

While we loved him in Encounter and Reply 1988, his role in Record Of Youth has us crushing on him the hardest. And the fact that he is BTS' V's best friend only makes him more attractive. Oh god, the visuals.

11. Lee Jong-suk

W, Doctor Stranger and Romance Is a Bonus Book are just some of the shows where he had us hooked. His softboi personality won us over with just one look.

12. Kim Soo-hyun

From playing an immortal alien in My Love from the Star to a dedicated brother and healthcare worker in It's Okay To Not Be Okay, he made us fan girl every single time.

13. Park Hae-jin

He was the boy we loved to hate in Cheese In The Trap and an emergency worker in Forest with a hidden agenda. Nobody can play grey characters better than him.

14. Kim Jae-wook

While he was absolutely gorgeous in The Guest, his role in Her Private Life as Ryan Gold was just cherry on the top. Who could possibly get over that accent?

15. Ji Chang-wook

He is one of the first Korean actors we all had a crush on when we started watching K-dramas. Melting Me Softly, Healer, Suspicious Partner, K2 and now Backstreet Rookie, he just gets finer and funnier.

16. Ji Soo

From being the second lead we were all rooting for in Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, to finally getting the love he deserves in My First First Love, he made a special place in our hearts.

17. Nam Joo-hyuk

After playing the quirky and strange leads in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo and The Bride of Habaek, we can't wait to watch him again in Start-Up.

Who is your favourite Oppa?