Mirzapur 2 is finally here. No, not the show, but after decades (at least that's what it feels like) of waiting, Amazon Prime Video has finally shared the release date for Mirzapur 2 - October 23, 2020

Amazon Prime Video released a small teaser that gave us glimpses of season 1's shocking end, with a voice-over by Guddu Bhaiya. And if his words are any indication, revenge is on the cards, and it's going to be deadly AF. 

Of course, people were excited: 

You can watch the date announcement here: 

All images are screenshots from the video. 