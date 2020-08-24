Mirzapur 2 is finally here. No, not the show, but after decades (at least that's what it feels like) of waiting, Amazon Prime Video has finally shared the release date for Mirzapur 2 - October 23, 2020.

Amazon Prime Video released a small teaser that gave us glimpses of season 1's shocking end, with a voice-over by Guddu Bhaiya. And if his words are any indication, revenge is on the cards, and it's going to be deadly AF.

Of course, people were excited:

"Humse sab cheen liye aur hume zinda chodd diye" 🔥

Finally after a long wait it's here.

23rd October 2020 IT IS! #Mirzapur #Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/prpwsKEfkL — Atharva. (@atharvaaa_b) August 24, 2020

Amazon Prime announced date for #Mirzapur season 2 release! #Mirzapur2

Le me and my bois : pic.twitter.com/ynEu2GXHdB — Vaansh Bhatia (@VshBht) August 24, 2020

#Mirzapur Season 2 Is Announced to Release on 23rd of October....



Le Fans to #AmazonPrime* : pic.twitter.com/E3SoO4xMTu — Sanskaari Ladka 🌹 (@RockstarAmit) August 24, 2020

You can watch the date announcement here:

