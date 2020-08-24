Mirzapur 2 is finally here. No, not the show, but after decades (at least that's what it feels like) of waiting, Amazon Prime Video has finally shared the release date for Mirzapur 2 - October 23, 2020.
Amazon Prime Video released a small teaser that gave us glimpses of season 1's shocking end, with a voice-over by Guddu Bhaiya. And if his words are any indication, revenge is on the cards, and it's going to be deadly AF.
Of course, people were excited:
"Humse sab cheen liye aur hume zinda chodd diye" 🔥— Atharva. (@atharvaaa_b) August 24, 2020
Finally after a long wait it's here.
23rd October 2020 IT IS! #Mirzapur #Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/prpwsKEfkL
Amazon Prime announced date for #Mirzapur season 2 release! #Mirzapur2— Vaansh Bhatia (@VshBht) August 24, 2020
Le me and my bois : pic.twitter.com/ynEu2GXHdB
#abaarahahai Mark the date 23-10-2020 #Mirzapur2 #Mirzapur @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/8jJ359W0m3— harsh patel (@Harsh3098) August 24, 2020
#Mirzapur Season 2 Is Announced to Release on 23rd of October....— Sanskaari Ladka 🌹 (@RockstarAmit) August 24, 2020
Le Fans to #AmazonPrime* : pic.twitter.com/E3SoO4xMTu
waiting is over!!!— Vishesh Jaiswal (@vishjazzi) August 24, 2020
Here we go!! @PrimeVideoIN#amazonprime #mirzapurseason2 #mirzapur #23-10-20 pic.twitter.com/stuXNDCsJj
You can watch the date announcement here:
