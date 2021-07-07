Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, popularly known as Tabu, is a two-time National Film Award winner, a Padma Shri recipient, and the Queen of evergreen performances.

Don't take our word for it, just see these photos to see how she breathes life into her characters:

Vijyapath won her the first Filmfare for Female Debut and gave us the ultimate dance track, Ruk Ruk Ruk.

And then she started to win over both crowds, and critics alike, with movies like Maachis (her first National Film Award), Border, Chachi 420, Hu Tu Tu, etc.

Kamal Hassan gave a memorable performance indeed, but Tabu was nothing short of stunning in Chachi 420.

Just look at a leading lady rocking a pixie cut like no one's business.

Whether it's mainstream cinema or indie movies, Tabu is brilliant in every performance. Remember Hum Saath Saath Hain?

Or one of Bollywood's earliest feminist films, Astitva.

Fast at the heels of Astitva came Chandni Bar, the film that won Tabu her second National Film Award.

Immortalizing the art of speaking through her expressions in The Namesake.

Tabu was grace personified in Life of Pi.

Who else but Tabu to bring alive Shakespeare's characters with unparalleled nuance!

Maqbool:

Haider:

She was the embodiment of "sugar and spice and everything nice" in Cheeni Kum.

With Fitoor, Tabu proved, Royalty thy name, making even tragedy look graceful.

And she was the ultimate 'anti-hero' in Andhadhun. What. A. Range!

Proving her expertise as a scene-stealer in Jawaani Jaaenaman.

And as Saeeda Begum in A Suitable Boy, she was literally like a ghazal come alive.

Her work is poetry in motion, and this is but a short glimpse of her inimitable beauty and talent.