Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, popularly known as Tabu, is a two-time National Film Award winner, a Padma Shri recipient, and the Queen of evergreen performances. 

Source: DNA India

Don't take our word for it, just see these photos to see how she breathes life into her characters: 

Vijyapath won her the first Filmfare for Female Debut and gave us the ultimate dance track, Ruk Ruk Ruk

Source: DNA India
Source: YouTube

And then she started to win over both crowds, and critics alike, with movies like Maachis (her first National Film Award), Border, Chachi 420, Hu Tu Tu, etc.

Source: YouTube

Kamal Hassan gave a memorable performance indeed, but Tabu was nothing short of stunning in Chachi 420

Source: IMDb
Source: IMDb
Source: IMDb

Just look at a leading lady rocking a pixie cut like no one's business. 

Source: DNA India
Source: Blogspot

Whether it's mainstream cinema or indie movies, Tabu is brilliant in every performance. Remember Hum Saath Saath Hain?

Source: IMDb
Source: Twitter

Or one of Bollywood's earliest feminist films, Astitva

Source: DNA India
Source: Prime Video

Fast at the heels of Astitva came Chandni Bar, the film that won Tabu her second National Film Award. 

Source: Deccan Chronicle
Source: CInestaan

Immortalizing the art of speaking through her expressions in The Namesake. 

Source: Pinterest
Source: Indian Quarterly
Source: IMDb

Tabu was grace personified in Life of Pi

Source: Screenmusings
Source: Screemusings

Who else but Tabu to bring alive Shakespeare's characters with unparalleled nuance!

Maqbool:

Source: Prime Video
Source: Prime Video
Source: Prime Video
Source: Prime Video

Haider:

Source: Indian Express
Source: NYT
Source: Free Press Journal

She was the embodiment of "sugar and spice and everything nice" in Cheeni Kum

Source: India Times
Source: Zee5
Source: Zee5

With Fitoor, Tabu proved, Royalty thy name, making even tragedy look graceful. 

Source: DNA India
Source: Blogspot

And she was the ultimate 'anti-hero' in Andhadhun. What. A. Range!

Source: IMDb
Source: The Indian Express

Proving her expertise as a scene-stealer in Jawaani Jaaenaman.

Source: Prime Video
Source: Prime Video
Source: Prime Video

And as Saeeda Begum in A Suitable Boy, she was literally like a ghazal come alive.

Source: YouTube
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter

Her work is poetry in motion, and this is but a short glimpse of her inimitable beauty and talent. 