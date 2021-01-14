Lucky Ali's music has always held a special place in our hearts. And the latest comeback of this 63-year-old singer, performing at cafes and comfy concerts has us falling back in love with him. Here are all our favourite videos of the singer from the past year:

1. When he sang Pyar Ka Musafir and brought back some beautiful memories

2. When his impromptu concert in Goa made us all feel like we missed something special

3. When he treated us to an unplugged version of O Sanam and gave us a brilliant song we didn't know we needed

4. When his recent video began living rent-free in our hearts

5. When he gave us a sneak-peek of his rockstar side with this concert clip

His music ages like fine wine.