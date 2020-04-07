With movies like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, things are blowing up for American actor Chris Pratt.

From the infectious charm he exudes on screen to the radical body changes he undergoes between roles, this guy is amazing. Chris Pratt has been Hollywood’s main guy for a while now and we just haven’t been paying attention to this handsome dude.

Scroll down to see some pictures of this sexy superhero to brighten up your quarantine day.

This person is incredibly hot!

Uff! These eyes...

How can someone be so hot?

Here's Chris Pratt in The Magnificent Seven, being a really sexy cowboy.

He is the best thing ever happened on Instagram.

DAMN.

Still hot and charming!

This is me thinking everytime how can Chris Pratt be both hot and funny?

For the Jurassic World premiere Chris looked dapper in a blue suit.

Hey, Lover boy!

Turning the heat on.

What say about this no beard look?!

Don't look at me like this. Pleaseeee.....

The temperature in the room has surely gone up.

Ladies, get your self a guy who looks at you the way Chris is looking at Katherine Schwarzenegger. Awww...

Feels like a good day. Isn’t it?!