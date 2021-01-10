It has been more than a decade since Hrithik Roshan played the role of Captain Karan Shergill in Lakshya. The actor's portrayal of this dedicated, compassionate and courageous army officer made a place in our heart that still lives on.

But, let's not forget that it was one of the sexiest actor's of our generation who took on the role of an Army officer. While his enthusiasm made us love the movie, him in in a uniform made our hearts beat a little faster.

Whether it was him training.

Or just silently finding a quite place to read a book, he somehow managed to look amazing doing all of it.

From walking to just taking orders from his superior, no one did an Army officer with so much vigour.

Those times when he was ready to give his everything to achieve what he wanted made us feel the josh he felt at that time.

And of course, that smile was everything.