It is always a moment of immense pride when we see an Indian model receive the recognition they deserve. Especially right now, because this moment belongs largely to people of colour, it Is no longer in the hands of a bunch who'd rather white-wash everything; from the fashion industry to the politics.

So basically, to hear news of model and actor Nidhi Sunil becoming the first global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris (of Indian origin) feels close to estatic. The model posted on her Instagram announcing the collaboration.

The model participates in activism and advocacy for several issues. She has worked in urban development law to help her hometown thrive and has also been a part of the Invisible Girl Project, a nonprofit that works to end gendercide in India.

She is also super proactive in advocating against colourism. In one of her interviews, she expressed her views about the issue 'we have sort of a colonial hangover (in India) where we aspire to European features because we were under British occupation for so long.'

Also, Sunil studied law and went on to work as an environmental attorney before she decided to become a model, and so we totally understand her interest in urban development.

The model cum actor has acted in films such as Kaash, Gangoobai, and the documentary Nude.

She was born on the 30th of March, 1993 in Cochin, Kerala, India and began modelling at the age of 22.

Nidhi Sunil was the second runner up in the Kingfisher Calendar Girl 2010 Hunt. In 2010, at the age of 23, she won the Femina Miss South Glamorous Hair subtitle.

Finally, in 2011, the model became 2nd runner up in The Pantaloons Femina Miss India South. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Are you in as much awe of her as we are?