Ever since her debut in Fugly, Kiara Advani has been in the limelight for her sense of style. The actor has won hearts with her roles in Lust Stories and Good Newwz. Now, with the release of Guilty on Netflix, where she can be seen sporting a grungy look, we can't help but look back at how she's always carried herself impeccably.

Here are all the times Kiara won us over with her looks, no matter what the occasion.

Shaadi outfits? She's basically Manish Malhotra's muse.

Who said actors can't get their hands dirty in the wild? Nothing fazes Kiara.

The 80s called, they want their gorgeous leading lady back.

Looking like a supermodel on vacation? Check.

She carries off the no-makeup, sweatpants, Christmas sweater airport look like a boss.

Just a few more pictures of Kiara proving that simple is sexy.

Her red-carpet looks always leave us green with envy.

But it's her grunge look from Guilty that's our favourite so far.

100X looks and Kiara can nail every single one of them!