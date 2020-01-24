No matter how much time passes, there will never come a time when F.R.I.E.N.D.S loyalists, like me, would ever stop loving on the show. Especially when the cast keeps taking us on a nostalgic ride.

Like Courteney Cox did, when she posted a photo of the 'last supper' the cast shared, before shooting for the finale episode. And looks like, even Joey shared the food!

*Of course, Monica would be the one to share a photo of the last meal.*

The finale, that was aired on May 6, 2004, still has fans weeping at the thought of the six friends going their own way. Which explains the deluge of comments that flooded Cox's post, including Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Phoebe's (Lisa Kudrow):

Let's just admit it. We are never going to be on a break from the show!