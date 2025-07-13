Image courtesy: Hindustan Times



‘Yukon’ – The Crown Jewel

If ‘Yukon’ isn’t already on your “repeat until further notice” playlist, kya scene hai? Fans are raving about how this track brings out peak Bieber, think super-refreshing vocals with a backdrop that hits just right. The background harmonies and vibe make it feel brand new, but also super familiar, like that one cool cousin who always brings the best snacks to family functions.





‘Swag’ – The Title Track with a Twist

Not gonna lie, the title track ‘Swag’ is classic Bieber but with an experimental edge that just works. It flips his old sound on its head, think unexpected background vocals and music that might surprise even OG fans. Bieber’s basically saying, “Look, I can do what I want, and make it sound fresh AF.” Want to see this artistic glow-up in action?





‘Daisies’ – A Midnight Dance Invitation

‘Daisies’ is the musical equivalent of being asked to slow dance under a sky full of stars, cue the awwws. With JB’s vocals gliding smoothly over soft drums, this one feels like a gentle hug for your soul. It stands out for blending alt-R&B-pop with just the right amount of lo-fi guitar, giving you a song perfect for those 2 am feels. Feel like dancing (or maybe weeping softly) in your pajamas?





‘Walking Away’ – A Love Note in Song

This track is basically a love letter disguised as a pop song. Bieber gets emo, but in a way that just hits. Fans are loving the lyrics, which make commitment sound cooler than your couple goals Instagram story. With an uptempo groove and JB putting his heart words-first, it’s one for when you’re missing that special someone.

