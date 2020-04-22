Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a handsome one. No matter how much you dispute his policies or his brown face, it's a fact you can't deny.
Now Trudeau has once again found himself becoming the darling of social media, after a camera caught him flipping his hair through a live interview.
Unlike some heads of state, Trudeau has been regularly interacting with the media and addressing his country about what his government is doing for the people during these testing times.
During a recent briefing, Trudeau was speaking about financial support and economic relief for those with indigenous businesses, from his Ottawa cottage, when his hair fell on his face and he did what all of us would do- a hair flip.
But, the internet, being the internet, did some amazing things to this said clip.
My favourite part of the day.#JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/lqAQevpBLo— Kat (@TorontoBlonde) April 21, 2020
So proud of my PM dammmn!😍😍😍#JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/QU1kLWGKna— 👑Athena👑 (@Misswots) April 22, 2020
I dont know about you but I'm watching the news these days 💯 #COVID19 #JustinTrudeau #StayHome pic.twitter.com/Y2T9zlr1TL— Kalleigh Sharp (@Kayconnected) April 21, 2020
On Replay! 😍#JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/LmDAE3ykl4— Rabia A. Qureshi (@rabiaqureshi89) April 20, 2020
Every girl in Canada right now😂😍— Jhalli ♡ (@isillypie) April 21, 2020
That’s my type ❤️😂😍#JustinTrudeau ❤️😍😂 pic.twitter.com/RGQ5QYr4vg
Yeah, this’s actually just happened. 😂 Whoever did this slow motion is a genius! #JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/ESKTcM2TPo— Myagmardorj (@myagmardorj_) April 20, 2020
Love the mix #JustinTrudeau #Rajinikanth #Tamil pic.twitter.com/FBoyvvSvNl— Rajeshkumar (@mysrk15) April 20, 2020
Justin Trudeau’s trying some #PindiBoyz trick here. 😅#JustinTrudeau #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/7IyWNDvywX— Mr. Pakistan (@IamMrPak) April 21, 2020
Lovestruck 💘 #JustinTrudeau https://t.co/gYJYARR8nc— Bisma Fasahat (@BismaFasahat) April 21, 2020
Love the mix #JustinTrudeau #Rajinikanth #Tamil @JustinTrudeau😍 pic.twitter.com/gwhDl300oH— mithu💎ஈழம்😍 (@Mithu60320531) April 22, 2020
Now all we have to do is wait for a TikTok challenge, if that hasn't happened yet.