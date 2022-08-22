With swoon-worthy characters and relatable plotlines, K-dramas have been bringing a fresh change to the world of television shows for quite some time now. In a thread , a number of fans revealed their favourite shows that are absolutely binge-worthy.

Read on.

1. "Crash Landing On You." -M_Cpom

2. "My Secret Romance, It’s Okay Not To Be Okay, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Playful Kiss and My Love From Another Star - These are the best ones in my opinion." -i555a

3. "Signal." -Winter_Echoes

4. "Oh My Ghost, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and Romance Is A Bonus Book." -WillowRight4980

5. "Coffee Prince, Cinderella And The Four Knights, Descendants Of The Sun, Goblin, 100 Days My Prince and so much more that I can't list or we'll be here forever." -strawberries-cigs

6. "When The Weather Is Fine, She Would Never Know, How To Be Thirty, Search: WWW and Be My Boyfriend." -FruitSnackEater

7. "Fight For My Way (loved the character's interactions), 18 Again (binged-watched twice), Healer, K2, Goblin, Pinocchio (I love Park Shin Hye), Marriage, Not Dating (it's funny) and Sweet Home. -tryingtolearn1991

8. "King: Eternal Monarch (absolute favourite), Korean Odyssey, Record Of Youth, The Master's Sun and Hometown Cha Cha Cha. Now, I'm watching Love In The Moonlight with my mother. She is a huge fan. Watching KDramas is like our bonding activity." -Dee-tective

9. "Princess Hours, City Hunter, Dream High, Innocent Man and True Beauty." -pink_bunny07

10. "It's Okay That's Love, It's Okay To Not Be Okay, Something In The Rain, Cheese In The Trap and Black." -MoonKitten7

11. "My Mister. It's one of my favourite TV shows. It's so wide-ranging in its messages and the acting and direction are superb." -summerbegone

12. "I became obsessed with Empress Ki. That’s the only one I’ve seen though but I loved it." -TheCakeISaLie920

Which of these K-dramas are you binge-watching this week?