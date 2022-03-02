Within a few hours of the release of Tiger Shroff and Mouni Roy’s new first Punjabi song together, it left social media buzzing with fans' reactions. Not Tiger’s but K-pop fans, who believe the track and visuals have an uncanny resemble to Peaches and Mmmh, South Korean singer Kai’s song.

The Bollywood actor, who has previously shared that he is a K-pop stan, also shared a video of him working out while an EXO song played in the background.

In fact, when the South Korean singer released Peaches, the actor gave him a shout-out on social media.

Here's what K-pop fans are saying on Twitter:

Tiger shroff has copied EXO KAI's PEACHES and MMMH in his new song. He posted a teaser of less than 30 seconds but he copied almost the whole songs. How much copied will be the full song then? He should give credits to KAI. KAI has worked so hard for them.++ pic.twitter.com/Wb1YP1wQku — EXOverdosed | Indian Ls Kai's first and last love (@EXO812007) February 24, 2022

Are we going to ignore the fact that Tiger Shroff just released a song that sounds almost similar to Kai's "Peaches" 👁️👄👁️ #KAI_Peaches #kai #exo pic.twitter.com/QnLDDMZKkp — DESI KPOPPER (@DesiKpopper7) February 28, 2022

If you are a fan of another artist respect them and give credits to them, putting out a copied version is no good. Can't you see the similarities?? It's clear when you hear the original song - Kai's Peaches#KAI #Peaches #KAI_Peaches pic.twitter.com/i7MKE0kSh2 — LOTUS (@LELOTUSLAY) February 23, 2022

I know this is outrageous for some fans but i have to say this, Tiger Shroff new song is copied from EXO kai's albums and his performance is a copy too.

He didn't even put any credits to EXO Kai and anyone else.

@SMTOWNGLOBAL #kaiexo @weareoneEXO #Tigercopied #ApologizetoEXO — Krystal Lee (@Krystal74065150) February 28, 2022

@iTIGERSHROFF copied EXO KAI peaches in his new song. The music ,the tone the dance everything is copied . He even copied kai style which is such a cheap behaviour. GIVE CREDITS TO KAI AND ORIGINAL PRODUCER OF PEACHES otherwise Remove ur song — Maya (@icantbeleeb) March 1, 2022

It's Copied From EXO Kai's performance and Music.

The kpop idol wasn't even mentioned in the credits, the Indian EXO fans are trying hard on Instagram but to no answer from him @HindustanTimes #TigerShroff #IndianEXOLs #KAI #kaiexo @weareoneEXO @SMTOWNGLOBAL https://t.co/m0f0KYjWuk — Krystal Lee (@Krystal74065150) February 28, 2022

No originality and no credits to the person you copied everything from. What is this?! — L (@AlisonSwiftie94) February 26, 2022

Check out both the music videos here:

Do you see any similarity?