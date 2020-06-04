K-pop fans are known to be extremely zealous when it comes to supporting their favourite idols. But this time, the fans are here to stand up against racial discrimination and we can't help but stan them!

#whitelivesmatter current hobby: watching rascists fail at their tag while sipping boba tea. pic.twitter.com/vIu4BN7V4u — Jiminz_no_jamz (@manoshi_dutta) June 4, 2020

Hashtags like “White Lives Matter," “Blue Lives Matter" and "WhiteOutTuesday" were being used to criticise and demean the "Black Lives Matter" movement. And so, K-Pop fans drowned out the hatred by using the hashtag to post their favourite pictures and videos of BTS, Blackpink and Loona! What a win-win situation.

A fucking legend.



Whiteouttuesday for the white supremacists...had them see Kpop, memes, & Ls all damn day



Which is what should happen every time when your idea of politics is “well I don’t really support the KKK, but...”



They’re usually annoying, but today, we stan the stans pic.twitter.com/GiMdEMqPm1 — michael (Michael) (@A_meru96) June 4, 2020

The white boxes that were being used to promote 'White Lives Matter' soon found themselves drowned in the hashtag as the K-Pop fans. Dominated by the ARMY that took over the feed with adorable posts of Jungkook making our day brighter.

#WhiteLivesMatter

Me looking at kpop stans using their fancams to combat racism. pic.twitter.com/m6q5ux7tlU — Smooth Elon (@theogsimp) June 3, 2020

Twitter is hailing all K-Pop fans for fighting racism with Jungkook's smile.

#WhiteLivesMatter we as the kpop community are allies, we can't stand by and watch the racism and here is some GOT7 to bless your tl pic.twitter.com/RuJAu4lBCe — bangtan.bomb⁷// BLM✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@kpopcornsa) June 3, 2020

To the kpop stans taking over the #whitelivesmatter and other tags as well as spamming police apps with fancams, I fucking love you pic.twitter.com/ntXoepQtcK — a 💗 (@sheraisgay) June 3, 2020

#WhiteLivesMatter

Lmaooo to all the racist fucks who opened this tag : pic.twitter.com/hOw2Yv2KSb — A⁷ (@adumbbitc) June 3, 2020

Kpop stans single handedly destroyed #whitelivesmatter with their facecams and I'm so incredibly proud of them. Hell, might even stan Jimin now. — Simp for Alastor (@_CharlieTown_) June 4, 2020

The Kpop stans are wild ehjoven was right. We should all fear and respect their crazy asses — “radical left” lindsay (@lindsay_meehan) June 4, 2020

Kpop stans ready to take over another hashtag #WhiteLivesMatter



pic.twitter.com/MSUger9nMp — Presh ⁷ Bangteez ❂ (@eternal_jungkoo) June 3, 2020

K-pop stans where able to flood the “whiteouttuesday” with fan cams .... I will never say a bad thing about K-pop stans they are STRATEGIC — Leah 💛 (@itsleandrabae) June 4, 2020

im sorry why is nobody talking about how the k pop accounts are flooding whiteout tuesday to block out all the racist post. STAN K POP. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/w4hP4IUZkU — daddy (@educated_daddy) June 3, 2020

Still dont like kpop but what they did to #whiteouttuesday is immaculate. I love you for filling them racists with fancams 💚💚💚 — gorilla | #BLM #ACAB (@Bombking1232) June 4, 2020

This isn't the first time that K-pop fans have stood up against racism, this weekend when the Dallas Police Department requested people to send them footage of ‘illegal activity from the protests’ using the iWatch Dallas app, the K-pop stans were quick to respond. They overloaded the reporting system with clips from their favourite K-pop concerts and it seems like quite a colourful way to combat racism.