If there is one thing that Bollywood gets right, it's creating beats perfect for dancing. If there is one reason that K-pop bands have won over the world, it's because of those sick dance moves. You see where I'm going with this, right?

In case you haven't, then this video, shared by Twitter user Asad, should make it clear. This is the K-Pop & Bollywood crossover everyone needed but didn't know about.

The song playing in the background is Chunari Chunari from Biwi No. 1. And the dance group is K-pop band BTS. The video has originally been made by YouTube channel filmforfare.

This is a crossover even the 'universe' would be proud of. At least, Twitterati certainly is:

Art, forever crossing boundaries!