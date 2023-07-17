A great pop-culture moment has been gifted to us folks; Someone posted a video of the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham cast against Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s intro soundtrack and it’s pretty much the crossover we did not know we needed. A Twitter account by the name of @belikesami has posted the edit and you can watch it here, below:
And here’s how people have responded to this epic video:
What a creative edit! TBH, this is the kind of main-character introduction we all want.
