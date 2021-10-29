I think we can all agree that Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was one of the most defining films from the 2000s. And so the characters from it are basically etched into all our minds. Including Malvika Raaj, who played the younger version of Poo.

But now the actor is 28 years old and all set to make an acting comeback! Yep, you heard that right. Feel old yet?

Apparently, Raaj is making a comeback with a film named Squad. In it, she will be playing a sniper shooter. The actor has also posted a photo of hers from the sets of the film on her IG stories. Malvika will be acting alongside Rinzing Denzongpa in this action-packed movie.

The project has been directed by Nilesh Sahay, and apparently it's the first Indian film to have been shot in Belarus!

Squad will be releasing on the 15th of November, on ZEE5.