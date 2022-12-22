Bollywood has very few horror films that can haunt us and disrupt our good night’s sleep. The rest are just funny or have a poor plot line that is rarely scary, but Kaal was different. This 2005 horror film can still make you piss in your pants!

Directed by Soham Shah, the movie narrates the tale of a forest and the supernatural powers it holds. The visuals and shots from the movie were way ahead of time and one of the many reasons why we liked the movie.

This scene from the film has gone viral on the internet and has the greatest jump scare of time. It will scare you even on your phone screens because it’s shot that well. Have a look:

People are getting nostalgic about this film, and here’s how they’re reacting to this:

