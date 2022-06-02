There's no doubt that Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was one of the finest Bollywood movies. From talking about several sensitive topics that exist in our society to an out-of-the-box storyline, this movie had a mature take on love and was way ahead of its time.

While several people think that Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was simply trying to preach infidelity, I personally believe that it was all about not making rash decisions about important things in life, like marriage. And, as a 20-something-old woman, I think that the movie had a significant lesson to teach us.

I remember that I was just ten when I went to watch this movie with my parents. To be honest, just like many others, I didn't understand the plotline of the movie back then. The movie had good songs and some popular faces, that's all that mattered to me at that time.

However, I re-watched the movie just a couple of days ago and realised that the movie is much beyond some iconic actors and well-picturised songs. It's about giving love another chance, freedom to choose what's right for you and accepting your faults. And, that it's one of the finest movies ever churned out by our film industry.

The movie taught us that just because two people are married, it doesn't mean that they are always happy. They could be fighting their own battles, that nobody really knows about.

We are always taught to 'adjust' in a marriage, no matter what. However, this movie forced everyone to think and accept that it's absolutely fine to find love and comfort out of your wedlock. Whether it's a friend or just a stranger, it's okay to trust people.

And, that it's fine to lower your guard down and confide in somebody, whenever and whoever you feel connected with. Because kabhi kabhi ajnabi apno se zyada jaante hain.

The movie taught us that if you take wrong decisions in important matters, you will always end up hurting someone else. As they say, if two people are meant to be together, the universe will conspire to make it happen.

We always try and keep repairing things and relationships, so that it can breathe new life. But, this movie showed us a mirror by showcasing that no matter how hard you try or give it as many chances, a broken relationship will never be the same. Why? Because it's not meant to be.

If we try to push our existing relationships to the test, we might end up hurting everyone, including ourselves. Therefore, it's so much better to think through our decisions and break free of the shackles before it's too late.

But in the end, it will all be worth it.

Needless to mention, this movie was a rare gem that the audience just couldn't appreciate enough, back in the day. However, it's never too late, right?

Go ahead and binge-watch Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna right away!

Please note that all images are taken from the movie unless specified otherwise.