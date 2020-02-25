Kajol is all set to mark her digital debut with the upcoming short film, Devi. From what can be seen, the film is centred around nine women and what happens when they are all put together in one room due to circumstances (not revealed in the trailer).

The film stars Kajol and eight other refined actors - Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi and Rashaswini Dayama.

This film marks the short film debut of Shruti Haasan and Kajol. Kajol spoke to Mid-day about the short film and what it stands for.

My character, Jyoti, is vastly different from me in many ways, but uncannily we share a lot too. In today's times when gender discrimination, abuse, and violence is being spoken about vociferously, films like Devi are far more relevant and I am glad to have got the opportunity to participate.

In the short film, which will release on March 2, these women are bought together by unfortunate events and are forced to discuss their agony, struggle and exploitation they underwent during the course of their lives.

Watch the trailer here:

Devi will release on YouTube.