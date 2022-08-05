For many years, Kajol has remained a relevant actor owing to her amazing acting talents and ability to hold viewers' focus onscreen.

The actor has often shown why she deserves to be listed among the top Bollywood stars with a few, yet great movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, and others.

And a list of the highest-rated films featuring Kajol, according to IMDb traces her acting journey quite well:

1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge- 8

Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol), two young Indians residing in the UK, were the main characters of the movie. These two run into each other on a trip and instantly begin falling in love. Raj must now persuade Simran's family to allow him to be with her because she is supposed to be married off to another man.

2. My Name Is Khan- 7.9

After 9/11, Rizwan Khan, who has Asperger's Syndrome, embarks on a remarkable quest to see the US President. In the meantime, Mandira, his wife, struggles to deal with her grief and accept the new, racially divided reality.

3. Baazigar- 7.6

Shah Rukh Khan's character Ajay makes a promise to his father Vishwanath Sharma (Anant Mahadevan) that he will exact revenge after he loses his company to Madan Chopra (Dalip Tahil), a shady employee. Ajay poses as businessman Vicky Malhotra and impresses Seema's father and sister Priya (Kajol) while covertly dating Madan's daughter, Seema (Shilpa Shetty).

4. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai- 7.6

Rahul and Anjali, two friends, are the focus of the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. When she eventually starts to fall in love with Rahul, he confesses to Tina. This love triangle-based romance follows the lives of these characters.

5. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham- 7.4

The wealthy Raichand family and their two sons Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Rohan (Hrithik Roshan) are the center of the family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Things drastically change in their life when the former marries Anjali, a woman of a lower social status.

6. Gupt: The Hidden Truth- 7.3

In the thriller film, Sahil Sinha (Bobby Deol) is in love with Isha and desires to wed her. But his dictatorial father Jaisingh (Raj Babbar) demanded that he marry the woman he had personally chosen. They had a heated dispute, and Jaisingh later ends up dead. After being detained for it, Sahil is able to escape and seeks out the real murderer.

7. Fanaa- 7.1

Rehan (Aamir Khan), a tour guide with a reputation for flirting, meets Zooni (Kajol), a blind Kashmiri woman. She falls in love with him, but he's hiding a terrible secret that could put them both in danger while also teaching her how to live life to the fullest.

8. Karan Arjun- 6.8

When their twin brothers (Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan) are killed by their uncle, their mother prays to the goddess Kali to bring her boys back so they can exact revenge on the family. She learns that her prayer has been heard seventeen years later.

9. Ishq- 6.8

The children of two wealthy businessmen, Ajay (Ajay Devgan) and Juhi (Juhi Chawla), desire their kids to get married. However, destiny has other plans since both Ajay and Madhu fall in love with Raja (Aamir Khan) and Kajal (Kajol). Despite their best efforts, Ranjit and Harbans are unable to separate the lovers, and eventually give in to their demands.

10. Dushman- 6.8

In this crime thriller, Kajol portrays the dual roles of twin sisters Sonia and Naina. Gokul, the antagonist, violently murders Sonia after raping her. Enraged, Naina sets out to take revenge for her sister's death. Along the way, she meets Major Suraj Singh Rathod, a blind retired military officer who teaches her in planning her murder.

11. Pyaar to Hona Hi Tha- 6.6

Sanjana (Kajol), determined to win back her fiance's affection, makes the decision to return to India, but little did she realise that fate had other plans for her. A fellow passenger hides a diamond necklace in her suitcase before boarding the aircraft. The duo learns the true meaning of love while avoiding issues and working together to achieve their goals.