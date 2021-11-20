Kal Ho Na Ho made me want to settle for no less than an Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan) in my life. We tap our feet on the tunes Mahi Ve and also shed countless tears with him as and when he reads the unwritten diary to Naina (Preity Zinta).

Twitter is an incredible place to be at. It keeps digging into old gems and dissects the scenes in ways no one else has. This time, a Twitter user has pointed out an error in the most poignant (and our most favourite) scene from Kal Ho Na Ho. Perhaps, our blurry eyes couldn't realise it back then!

SRK was so good in this scene that nobody noticed the continuity error in the close up of the diary.

It is kept on someone's lap even tho he's clearly standing. pic.twitter.com/a6f1uW9K05 — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) November 18, 2021

This is how Twitter reacted and defended the scene!

Scene me error hai ye important nhi hai SRK ne accha perform kiya hai ye important hai — thememesvilla1 (@thememesvilla1) November 18, 2021

OMG HOW DIDN'T ANYONE NOTICE THIS — kupi raur (@velliikudii) November 18, 2021

Everyone had blurry eyes, Pulkit. — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) November 18, 2021

Aansoo ne andhaa kar diya tha. — Lubaina (@LubainaSarfaraz) November 18, 2021

Even those 2 diaries are different.. SRK holding the diary that has no spiral, while second one has spiral binding — Ali majeed (@AlimajeedTweet) November 18, 2021

Surprisingly, Twitter users also found the video from where the cut was borrowed. It was in one of the deleted scenes of the movie.

They included this shot from the deleted scene for some reason. 😂



@ 1:38https://t.co/ose2zuUZdE — Nobita Nobi (@captainbolywood) November 18, 2021

In the deleted scene, I think Aman is sitting with his right leg over his left thigh. The diary is held over his right leg. — Nobita Nobi (@captainbolywood) November 18, 2021

https://t.co/uZKkfLIxTC



Deleted scenes.. they redid the whole sequence and to show blank diary wud hav used this cut. — Prasanth Prabhakaran (@kppnsays) November 20, 2021

You should watch deleted scenes. Aman was sitting in the deleted scenes & somehow they included small shots from it. however we all agree that we never gave a damn coz we were all crying at that scene 😅😂 — S.H Fernando (@ShermilaFernan4) November 18, 2021

Really, who gave a damn about the diary when my 'naina' were fixed at SRK's teary eyes!