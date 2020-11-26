Kalki Koechlin is one of the few Bollywood actors who has never been shy of experimenting with roles and never backed down from expressing her opinions.

And recently, she took to Instagram to share her love story, which is a glorious example of how the language of love is not bound by arbitrary rules of society.

Kalki shared her story with India Love Project, an Instagram account that brings to light stories of interfaith and/or inter-caste unions.

At a time when things like 'love jihad' are making their way into the very fabric of the legal system, it's these stories like these that remind us of the power of love. Just like Kalki's story of love and parenthood with her partner, Guy Hershberg.

Kalki and Guy's first conversation happened at a petrol station on the way to the Dead Sea. That one conversation sparked a relationship that has been going strong for years and grown with them.

He learnt to make biryani and I, shakshuka. He took Hindi classes and watched French films, I started online Hebrew classes and learnt to listen to western classical music. He likes his coffee with cardamom, I like my chai with milk and sugar.

From managing a long-distance relationship between Mumbai and Jerusalem to learning each other's interests, the two have built their own world where they share common customs, ignore religious rites, and always, split their dessert into equal parts.

We don't follow any religious rites at home but we share our different customs and food. We fight everyday about whose turn it is to do the dishes and we always split our dessert in equal parts.

Their union is not just an example of how love can cross differences, but also a reminder to always be true to yourself and your emotions, and not society's flawed expectations.

People took to social media to shower them with love and warm wishes:

You can read the complete story here:

Kalki's story is one of the many beautiful, heartwarming stories shared on the page. You can check the other stories here.