Everyone knows that stand-up comic Kaneez Surka is hella funny and her new set on Netflix's Ladies Up has proved that to all of us.

She talks about her divorce and totally makes it the funniest thing ever.

She praises it and let's just say us single people should get married. Kyunki shaadi bina divorce kahan?

Then she goes on and shares the best thing about divorce. That obviously is people giving up on the one's who are done and dusted with it. Now, who doesn't want that?

Kaneez's first-hand insight about this taboo surely makes one think (and crack up). You can watch her entire 15 minutes set on Netflix.

You can watch the teaser here.