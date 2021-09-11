Kangana never fails to give us her advice. In her recent interview promoting her movie Thalaivii, Kangana said we should stop watching Hollywood movies, and there is more to it.

But before that, if you take up her advice, you have to skip watching The Matrix Resurrections and more Hollywood movies coming up.

According to Kangana, we need to discourage American and English movies as they are taking over our screens. Our people and our industry should be our priority to make an "Atmanirbhar Bharat."

She further said.

“We need to discourage American and English movies as they are taking over our screens. We need to behave like one nation. We need to stop dividing ourselves like North India or South India. We need to enjoy our own films first, be it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu or Punjabi."

Not only this, but Kangana said Hollywood has destroyed French, Italian, German, and other industries by creating a global monopoly.

She had more to add.

“This is what they are doing here also… We don’t appreciate each other, and rather see the dubbed versions of Lion King or Jungle Book. But we will not give a dubbed version of a Malayalam film a chance. This will not work in our favour. We must keep our people and our industry our priority. This is the way to make an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Kangana also talked about her plans to enter the world of politics.

“I’m a nationalist and speak a lot for the country. That’s why people believe that I’m interested in politics. These are two different things. I’m not a politician but a responsible citizen and people have brought me to this stage as they know that I will speak on their behalf.”

Calling herself a responsible citizen, Kangana said.



“Whether I should get into politics or not, this decision will not be mine. Without the support of the people, a person cannot even win a panchayat election. If I have to get into politics, then it is important that people are supportive of me, elect me or they see that I have the calibre of a politician. But right now I feel that I’m good as an actor."

Though she may not be on Twitter, netizens had a lot to say about this.



Kangana has a problem that Shang-Chi is getting more screens. From Boycott Bollywood to Boycott Hollywood real quick - aTmaNirBhaR ??! pic.twitter.com/dnGjdhP2oX — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) September 10, 2021

Why discourage Hollywood if they are making better movies than BOLLYWOOD, Tollywood, Kollywood ? — ▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一 Srbr_Akkian⌚ (@ek_kaa_double) September 10, 2021

Really!!!? Not improve the content of Indian films. Rise up to competition. No just discourage Hollywood. RiP logic https://t.co/037HrjAZ0R — Puja Gentle (@PujaGentle) September 10, 2021

When you are accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression! — Supernova (@ImRajeshKSharma) September 10, 2021

As a matter of fact she's been aping the west all her life. She learnt english only to be accepted by Bollywood. Nice strategy! pic.twitter.com/jwqikU27UK — D (@diana_bosco17) September 10, 2021

Hollywood will definitely take over our screens with the type of movies she’s been doling out



Audience don’t need political backing to like or dislike a movie — Rebel (@RebelloAnil) September 11, 2021

No she doesn't mean that .she meant tht we should promote regional films and films which are Made in India cz revenue generated may help our budding regional cinemas.

Sometime pseudoliberals r on another verge. They talk abt free speech bt only respect ppl who hv same opinion. — Ayu thakur (@ayushthakur018) September 10, 2021

Queen of hypocrisy — Harsh Singh Bindra (@Hsquaremusic) September 10, 2021

Yeah exactly...

"aTmaNirBhaR" at convenience????

What was she doing at Cannes when she has so much against Hollywood?https://t.co/TXLsybLXbE — S (@affy1901) September 10, 2021

We are Atam Nirbhar.Its your fault that you are Nirbhar on https://t.co/xMLQEYOaQM something else than giving Gyan. — Aar Kay (@AarKay71485813) September 10, 2021

"We need to discourage Hollywood movies as they are taking over our screens. We need to behave like one nation. We need to stop dividing ourselves like North India or South India. We need to enjoy our own films first, be it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu or Punjabi."- #KanganaRanaut ✌️ — [email protected] (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) September 9, 2021

If she quits bollywood and this earth, yes may be then her industry s got a lil tiny chance — Nikunj Jogani, CFA (@JoganiMUFC) September 11, 2021

So why did she go abroad to study films — Jaya (@Jaya_wins) September 11, 2021

Ignore She had Problems With Money Heist Breaking Bad and other Web series too — Harsh The Strongest Avenger (@HarshMCU) September 10, 2021

Instead of complaining Bollywood should first invest in Good Stories, Get rid of Nepotism and respect talent. Hollywood has just exposed the inherent weakness that Indian Film Industry has been suffering for decades induding the role of Bollywood Mafia and all things wrong...... — Bhaskar Agnihotri (@BHASKARAGNIHOT) September 10, 2021

Do you agree with Kangana?