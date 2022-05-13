Unless you are living in caves, you may already know what the famous south actor Mahesh Babu said about Bollywood.

At an event, Mahesh was asked about working in Hindi Cinema, and here's what he said:

I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don't think they can afford me. I don't want to waste my time working in an industry which can't afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here (in South) is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can't be happier.

Nonetheless, the actor later clarified that he is comfortable working in Telugu films and is delighted to see Telugu cinema-going places.

Though his remarks stirred a lot of conversation in the industry, Kangana Ranaut came in support of the actor and said:

He's right, Bollywood cannot afford Mahesh Babu because I know for a fact that many filmmakers offer him many movies and he and his generation singlehandedly have made the Telugu film industry the number 1 film industry in India. So now, Bollywood can definitely not afford them.

Kangana further added she didn't in what sense Mahesh made those remarks and elaborated on her views on language.

We can also say Hollywood cannot afford us or say whatever way we want to convey our point. But here’s one thing, I think he has shown respect for his work and industry which is why he has reached the level he is at today and we cannot deny that. The Telugu film industry did not get anything on a platter. They’ve left behind everyone, even the Tamil industry, in recent years. We have lots to learn from them. As for the languages, I have talked about it at length. I believe all languages in our country are equally respectable. It is a small thing that we respect each other's languages.

On the work front, Kangana is currently promoting her upcoming film Dhaakad.

