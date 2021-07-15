In today's day and age, OTT platforms are where the content, and the stars, are. And all set to join the league of stars making their debut on OTT platforms is actor Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut will host the Indian adaptation of the American reality show, Temptation Island. This will also be her debut as a show host, and Kangana shared this information on her Instagram stories.

Temptation Island, which originally aired on Fox and USA Network, is actually based on Blind Vertrouwen, a Dutch TV show. The idea of the show is to have couples cohabit with singles, in order to test their relationship.

As of now, no information has been provided on the OTT platform which will stream the Indian adaptation.