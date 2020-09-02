In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and the following investigation, substance abuse in Bollywood has become a part of the national debate.
Consequently, actor Kangana Ranaut demanded that Bollywood celebrities being awarded National Awards should be tested for drug abuse.
In a tweet, Kangana asked for actors Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and director Ayan Mukherjee, to submit blood samples for a drug test and bust rumours about being 'cocaine addicts'.
I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia 🙏 https://t.co/L9A7AeVqFr— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 2, 2020
According to Kangana, their 'clean tests' would help 'inspire millions'. Twitterati also commented on her demand:
Kangana Ranaut asking other celebrities to take drug test has the same energy as 'I DIDN'T DO IT, RAJU!???'— Madhura (@Madhurad9) September 2, 2020
Kangana Ranaut: Requesting Bollywood stars to give their blood samples for drug test to bust rumors that they are drug addicts.— Nirmala Tai (@CrypticMiind) September 2, 2020
Journalist: Who spread this rumor?
Kangana: Me.
Considering how defamatory her statements are, Kangana Ranaut is a lawyer's delight.— Aman Malik (@PatrakaarPopat) September 2, 2020
Kangana Ranaut asks Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, others to take drug test, 'bust rumours' of being cocaine addicts https://t.co/0Ur9rxUuwN
I fully support Kangana. Demand IQ TEST and DRUG TEST for all politicians too. 🙏🙏— Anuj Khurana 🇮🇳 (@HaddHaiYaar) September 2, 2020
We can't have chutiyas running out nation! https://t.co/AVPFSrEo0P
Totally agree with Kangana Ranawat Ji that there should be regular drug test for all celebrities 🙏— lalit guglani (@hyavbxwdgiundkj) September 2, 2020
why doesnt kangana take drug test herself who does she think she is🤣🤣🤣🤣— yonny singh (@SinghYonny) September 2, 2020
Who's doing drugs? You or Vicky "Kaushik"? https://t.co/lwqrrz7EDw— bhairavi 🐻 (@missbehaves98) September 2, 2020
okay, first of all WHO TF IS VICKY KAUSHIK BRO😭😭 https://t.co/bxQrQ2xZc9— saniya (@ohsoniyoo) September 2, 2020
As of now, none of the celebrities named by Kangana have responded to her demand for a drug test.