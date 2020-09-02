In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and the following investigation, substance abuse in Bollywood has become a part of the national debate. 

Consequently, actor Kangana Ranaut demanded that Bollywood celebrities being awarded National Awards should be tested for drug abuse. 

Kangana Ranaut
Source: Twitter

In a tweet, Kangana asked for actors Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and director Ayan Mukherjee, to submit blood samples for a drug test and bust rumours about being 'cocaine addicts'. 

According to Kangana, their 'clean tests' would help 'inspire millions'. Twitterati also commented on her demand: 

As of now, none of the celebrities named by Kangana have responded to her demand for a drug test. 