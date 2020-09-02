In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and the following investigation, substance abuse in Bollywood has become a part of the national debate.

Consequently, actor Kangana Ranaut demanded that Bollywood celebrities being awarded National Awards should be tested for drug abuse.

In a tweet, Kangana asked for actors Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and director Ayan Mukherjee, to submit blood samples for a drug test and bust rumours about being 'cocaine addicts'.

I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia 🙏 https://t.co/L9A7AeVqFr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 2, 2020

According to Kangana, their 'clean tests' would help 'inspire millions'. Twitterati also commented on her demand:

Kangana Ranaut asking other celebrities to take drug test has the same energy as 'I DIDN'T DO IT, RAJU!???' — Madhura (@Madhurad9) September 2, 2020

Kangana Ranaut: Requesting Bollywood stars to give their blood samples for drug test to bust rumors that they are drug addicts.



Journalist: Who spread this rumor?



Kangana: Me. — Nirmala Tai (@CrypticMiind) September 2, 2020

I request Kangana Ranout to give her stool samples for drug test, there are rumours that she is cocaine addict, I want her to bust these rumours, this young lady can inspire millions if she can present clean samples @POTUS 🙏 https://t.co/SBarmYqw8P — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RolfGandhi_) September 2, 2020

Considering how defamatory her statements are, Kangana Ranaut is a lawyer's delight.



Kangana Ranaut asks Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, others to take drug test, 'bust rumours' of being cocaine addicts https://t.co/0Ur9rxUuwN — Aman Malik (@PatrakaarPopat) September 2, 2020

I fully support Kangana. Demand IQ TEST and DRUG TEST for all politicians too. 🙏🙏

We can't have chutiyas running out nation! https://t.co/AVPFSrEo0P — Anuj Khurana 🇮🇳 (@HaddHaiYaar) September 2, 2020

Totally agree with Kangana Ranawat Ji that there should be regular drug test for all celebrities 🙏 — lalit guglani (@hyavbxwdgiundkj) September 2, 2020

why doesnt kangana take drug test herself who does she think she is🤣🤣🤣🤣 — yonny singh (@SinghYonny) September 2, 2020

Who's doing drugs? You or Vicky "Kaushik"? https://t.co/lwqrrz7EDw — bhairavi 🐻 (@missbehaves98) September 2, 2020

okay, first of all WHO TF IS VICKY KAUSHIK BRO😭😭 https://t.co/bxQrQ2xZc9 — saniya (@ohsoniyoo) September 2, 2020

Vicky kaushik is such a new actor that we haven't know him till date. Anyway vicky kaushik wherever you are please go for test. Kangana wanted you to be tested. Now narcotics have two big things to do. First find Vicky Kaushik whoever he is and second to test his blood sample https://t.co/QJu15yQxbW — Shreyash (@Shreyash_2204) September 2, 2020

As of now, none of the celebrities named by Kangana have responded to her demand for a drug test.