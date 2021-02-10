Kangana Ranaut is back with yet another controversial tweet. The actor recently compared herself to Oscar-winning actor Meryl Streep, and received a lot of backlash on the internet for it.

Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/fnW3D20o6K — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

However, that did not deter her confidence. Because she then asked people how many National or 'Padma' awards Meryl has won to be better than her.

Anyone who is asking how many oscars I have can also ask how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has, answer is none, come out of your slave mentality. High time you all find some self respect and self worth. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

She didn't stop there though. Kangana then said that her thoughts and actions were more like Marlon Brando, who 'snubbed' the Oscars like she snubbed Filmfare.

They are the invaders in native red Indians land I am a native Indian who wants to protect my land,of course I won’t reflect her sentiments, that way I am more like Marlon Brando,now it will rattle you more, as a matter of fact I snubbed Filmfare just how Brando snubbed Oscars 👍 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Twitter is bowled over by Kangana's humility and her sheer confidence.

A new word should be added to the English dictionary...Kanganaism, someone who suffers from a high degree of narcissistic delusion! — Raj (@Inspector_raj) February 9, 2021

If Meryl Street ever find out about you, she'll sue you for defamation. — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) February 9, 2021

Dear Kangana. You're a great actor. But let the onus of praise be on others. There's no point in praising oneself. — Vishnu Prakash (@mrvishnuprakash) February 9, 2021

She is an above avg actress with a god complex.

No one takes her seriously, more or less the film fraternity has turned their backs on her.

Makes a mockery of herself time & again.

Just let her be. This is one in a long line of senseless tweets that she sends out time & again. — The Roar (@RagingPhoneix) February 9, 2021

We sit here wondering what Kangana will tweet tomorrow.