Kangana Ranaut is back with yet another controversial tweet. The actor recently compared herself to Oscar-winning actor Meryl Streep, and received a lot of backlash on the internet for it. 

However, that did not deter her confidence. Because she then asked people how many National or 'Padma' awards Meryl has won to be better than her. 

She didn't stop there though. Kangana then said that her thoughts and actions were more like Marlon Brando, who 'snubbed' the Oscars like she snubbed Filmfare. 

Twitter is bowled over by Kangana's humility and her sheer confidence. 

We sit here wondering what Kangana will tweet tomorrow. 