Kangana Ranaut has never been shy of expressing her opinions, and Twitter has become her favoured platform to express her views, especially on the alleged role of 'Bollywood mafia' in Sushant Singh Rajput's death. 

Kangana Ranaut
Source: Odisha TV

Recently, she stated that she didn't feel safe in Mumbai, to which MP Sanjay Raut responded that she need not return to the city if that was the case. Consequently, Ranaut tweeted that Mumbai felt 'like PoK'. 

Her comments drew flak from most people on Twitter, including actor Renuka Shahane, who called her comments, 'appalling'. 

In response, Ranaut referred to Renuka Shahane as a 'blood-thirsty vulture', adding that she expected better of her, and the two continued to indulge in a war of words on Twitter.

In response to Kangana's comment, many people have taken to Twitter to share their stories of what Mumbai meant to them. 