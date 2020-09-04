Kangana Ranaut has never been shy of expressing her opinions, and Twitter has become her favoured platform to express her views, especially on the alleged role of 'Bollywood mafia' in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Recently, she stated that she didn't feel safe in Mumbai, to which MP Sanjay Raut responded that she need not return to the city if that was the case. Consequently, Ranaut tweeted that Mumbai felt 'like PoK'.

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

Her comments drew flak from most people on Twitter, including actor Renuka Shahane, who called her comments, 'appalling'.

Dear @renukash ji when did criticising the poor administration of a government became equal to the place being administered , I don’t believe you are that naive, were you also waiting like a blood thirsty vulture to pounce and get a piece of my meat ? Expected better from you 🙂 https://t.co/wkR7u05rTB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

In response, Ranaut referred to Renuka Shahane as a 'blood-thirsty vulture', adding that she expected better of her, and the two continued to indulge in a war of words on Twitter.

Dear @KanganaTeam I am all for criticizing Govts. But "why Mumbai is feeling like POK" seems to me like a direct comparison between Mumbai & POK. Your comparison was really in bad taste. As a Mumbaikar I did not like it! Maybe it was naive of me to expect any better from you. https://t.co/E9feLKsurv — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 3, 2020

In response to Kangana's comment, many people have taken to Twitter to share their stories of what Mumbai meant to them.