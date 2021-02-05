In the age of social media, it's not just important to think before we speak, but also, to think before we tweet. However, both the concepts seem to be lost on actor Kangana Ranaut.
Recently, Kangana referred to Twitter--a site blocked in China--as 'China puppet'.
Her reaction came in response to Twitter removing some of her objectionable tweets. (Wonder why they haven't removed them all!)
Of course, Twitterati schooled her:
Me who is going to even report this tweet also .. against threating tweeter 😂😂— Rishabh Singh Bais (@RISHABHSINGHBAI) February 4, 2021
Twitter is blocked in China, just so you know— Mj Singh (@mjsingh25) February 4, 2021
Twitter doesn’t operate in China . Pagal aurat 😆😆😆😆😤— Nishant (@Nishant1404) February 5, 2021
China puppet twitter 😱— Sarfras M Shah (@Libranonrun) February 4, 2021
I truly feel BJP should upgrade the medical assistance that is being provided to this poor lady. It is proved that Y+ is not to protect her but to protect her immediate family members from her...
Clearly, fact-check and common sense are the two most rare commodities in the current times.