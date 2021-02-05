In the age of social media, it's not just important to think before we speak, but also, to think before we tweet. However, both the concepts seem to be lost on actor Kangana Ranaut.

Recently, Kangana referred to Twitter--a site blocked in China--as 'China puppet'.

Her reaction came in response to Twitter removing some of her objectionable tweets. (Wonder why they haven't removed them all!)

Of course, Twitterati schooled her:

Me who is going to even report this tweet also .. against threating tweeter 😂😂 — Rishabh Singh Bais (@RISHABHSINGHBAI) February 4, 2021

Twitter is blocked in China, just so you know — Mj Singh (@mjsingh25) February 4, 2021

Oh IDIOT Twitter is not in China, they themselves don’t allow Twitter. Ab koi nyaa banana dhoondh.

🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Pasand Arora (@Pasand_Arora) February 4, 2021

Twitter doesn’t operate in China . Pagal aurat 😆😆😆😆😤 — Nishant (@Nishant1404) February 5, 2021

China puppet twitter 😱

I truly feel BJP should upgrade the medical assistance that is being provided to this poor lady. It is proved that Y+ is not to protect her but to protect her immediate family members from her... — Sarfras M Shah (@Libranonrun) February 4, 2021

Oh Bhai, have some spine to at least correct her Twitter is it self blocked in China, how it can be puppet of China🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️



Teach her some valid excuses 🙄 — Pasand Arora (@Pasand_Arora) February 4, 2021

😂 tiktok was banned coz it was from China so basically Twitter ain't from China so no chances of it getting banned. Simple. — Huri (@Huri_Wattpad) February 4, 2021

Clearly, fact-check and common sense are the two most rare commodities in the current times.