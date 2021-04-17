Just yesterday, news about Kartik Aaryan being kicked out from the movie Dostana 2 by Dharma Productions was doing the rounds. Rumours mentioned that this was being done due to the actor's 'unprofessional behaviour' and that Dharma Productions has vowed not to work with the actor ever again.

Soon after this news started circulating, Dharma Productions put up a legal announcement stating that they will be recasting Dostana 2.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #KaranJohar chooses to maintain a dignified silence regarding the controversy surrounding #Dostana2... OFFICIAL STATEMENT... pic.twitter.com/xoeSGJeHA7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2021

However, now Kangana Ranaut has come in support of Kartik Aaryan and dissed Karan Johar for repeating history and doing the same thing he did to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kartik has come this far on his own, on his own he will continue to do so, only request to papa jo and his nepo gang club is please leave him alone like Shushant don’t go after him and force him to hang himself. Leave him alone you vultures, get lost chindi nepos... https://t.co/VJioWHk38i — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 16, 2021

In her tweet, she asked Aaryan to not be scared of such circumstances and added how she is with him.

Know that we are with you, the one who did not make you can’t break you either,today you must be feeling lonely and targeted from all corners. No need to feel so,every one knows this drama queen JO, you will do very well dear, trust your instincts and be disciplined. much love ❤️ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 16, 2021

Netizens also dissed Karan Johar and mocked him saying that he would never fire a star kid like this from his movie.

After saying every possible negative thing these people maintain “dignified silence”. What a joke Papa Jo has become. But thankfully now we know about his behavior. — Sia (@AnytimeGorgeous) April 16, 2021

No matter how good or Bad Dostana 2 becomes... boycott it 100% because these people are flag bearer of nepotism & can't accept outsiders success and will give trash like ananya 100 chances force nepokids on public after multiple rejections like kareena kapoor . Boycott nepokids — Chinmayee Moharana (@ChinmayeeMohar2) April 16, 2021

Dignified silence lol.

They are doing smear campaign against him.

He has let his entire PR house against Kartik.

I think now KJO will persue his friends to boycott him.

But Karma will forgive none.

I hope #KartikAaryan stays strong😘 — Sasmita Hota (@SasmitaHota1) April 16, 2021

"Unprofessional behavior" This is clearly a smear campaign to sabotage #KartikAaryan's career. Kartik is in the top of the game that too being an outsider, hence they're trying ruin his image, just like they did to other outsider like Kangana Ranaut. https://t.co/Z8B3GEXOdf — Engti (@ThatKarbiGuy) April 16, 2021

Dignified?? My fucking foot. They amassed so much wealth by making shit like K3G... that they assumed they were infallible. Now the whole business is going to the dogs. Maza aa raha hai... @karanjohar — Saurabh Singh (@ksingh76) April 17, 2021

Dignified silence after maligning his name with unnecessary announcements🙄 Hypocrisy rules as usual for KJo. — Roopa B (@roopabanerjee) April 16, 2021

Kartik Aaryan had completed 20 days of shoot for the movie and it was halted due to the lockdown.