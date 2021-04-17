Just yesterday, news about Kartik Aaryan being kicked out from the movie Dostana 2 by Dharma Productions was doing the rounds. Rumours mentioned that this was being done due to the actor's 'unprofessional behaviour' and that Dharma Productions has vowed not to work with the actor ever again. 

Soon after this news started circulating, Dharma Productions put up a legal announcement stating that they will be recasting Dostana 2. 

However, now Kangana Ranaut has come in support of Kartik Aaryan and dissed Karan Johar for repeating history and doing the same thing he did to Sushant Singh Rajput. 

In her tweet, she asked Aaryan to not be scared of such circumstances and added how she is with him. 

Netizens also dissed Karan Johar and mocked him saying that he would never fire a star kid like this from his movie. 

Kartik Aaryan had completed 20 days of shoot for the movie and it was halted due to the lockdown. 