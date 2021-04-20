In today’s episode of what did Kangana Ranaut do now, the actor lashed out at people who were feeling 'depressed' about the emotional and economic fallout due to the fresh wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The third wave of pamdemic has hit the entire nation with much higher magnitude than the previous ones.

In a series of tweets, she tweeted that the people who are 'rattled' or 'angry' by the 'current situations' are 'brats'.

Anyone who is angry, depressed and rattled with current situation is an entitled brat,if tom Sun decides not to shine it does not owe you any explanation,this earth which nurtured and mothered you suddenly became hostile,she does not owe you an explanation.Calm down you fools 1/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 20, 2021

Earth does not move on it’s axis for you, sun does not shine for your silly currency. In the Macrocosm even this earth is like an atom, in this vast universe who cares about your life ? Whether we get life or death only legitimate emotion to have is gratitude, sit down idiots 2/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 20, 2021

In these tough times when people are not only losing their loved ones but also their jobs, she has totally lost the plot by calling people ‘fools’ and 'entitled brats'.

Netizens were quick to reply, as well:

I never wish anything bad for anyone, but by seeing your insensivity, I wish u come in big problem like how people facing now and then wil see you can feel and say this — READ MY BIO (INC) (@khr6655) April 20, 2021

She is the one spreading most negativity and venom, belittling everyone, calling grieving people as fools and idiots, and that the earth is healing when they are dying, and then she has the audacity to talk about others karma. I don’t know who are the ones following her still. — Barfeeli 💎 (@Indiansnowwoman) April 20, 2021

Her post doesn't make sense most of them time!it's better for people to stop taking her seriously! — juhi malviya☄ (@juhimalviya2) April 20, 2021

How can someone not get stressed if their loved ones are not in good condition. Anyway everyone's pov is different, we respect yours you should respect others too. You should't call anyone idiot /fool . — Zimi Sahoo (@zimi53) April 20, 2021

You sit down, idiot . — Mini🐭🌻 (@Minniie_Mehra) April 20, 2021

Tweeting from the luxury of ur house and with Z+ security, getting covid tested at home for shooting is what I would call being an entitled brat, n if I remember correctly didn’t you say that this virus was man-made, now you are saying it’s Mother Earth. Can you pick which it is? pic.twitter.com/LfN966t9Wi — Sneha Kerketta (@SnehaK2706) April 20, 2021

How about you wishing and bitching the worst about everyone ? Are they all culprit ? Seriously,speaking of karma please work on your first. i'd never blame the parents for their kids wrong doing but when I look at you ..I just wish your parents had used protection. — Queensandhu (@Queensandhu1) April 20, 2021

