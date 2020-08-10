In today's episode of Kangana VS the 'outsiders' of Bollywood, Ranaut picked on Ayushmann Khurrana and slammed him for allegedly sympathising with Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide.

In a tweet, Kangana has gone on to use malicious words like "chaploos outsider" and "mediocrity" for the self-made star, Ayushmann Khurana.

Chaploos outsiders support mafia only for one reason and the reason is their mediocrity, nobody is threatened by them and they take full advantage of conflicts faced by few like Kangana and SSR by openly denying and mocking them .. -KR https://t.co/vqzy0JuihP — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 9, 2020

Kangana's tweet was in support of former actor and self-proclaimed film critic, Kamal R. Khan's tweet. His post claimed that Ayushmann is standing in solidarity with the "nepo kids" because of three reasons:

Ayushman Khurana is supporting #RheaChakraborty and nepo kids for 3 reasons!

1) He has to survive in the Bollywood.

2) He is the artist of #YRF.

3) Sushant Singh was his competitor!

Don’t worry khurana. Your films will also come n public will give you perfect reply. All the best. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 9, 2020

These allegations were sprouted from a 'broken heart' emoji that was commented by Ayushmann on Rhea's post about the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput.

Now I'm not on anybody's side and I'm merely stating facts when I say that Ayushmann and Rhea have known each other since their MTV days.

Assuming that he is taking a stance because he commented on a 'broken heart' emoji on a post is a little farfetched.

This incident comes right after Kangana came after Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker by calling them "needy outsiders" and "B-grade actresses" under the same claim of supporting "Bollywood Mafias"