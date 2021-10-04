Recently, actors Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation, after being married for four years.

Soon after Samantha also changed the name of her Instagram handle. While speculations about what led to the divorce surfaced on social media, the two maintained a dignified silence and didn't indulge in any blame games.

However, while the couple didn't blame anyone, actor Kangana Ranaut shared her thoughts about their separation and blamed the 'Bollywood divorce expert' for it.

She shared a story on Instagram where she first stated that divorce is always a man's fault, before talking about how the 'south actor' who divorced his wife has been in touch with the 'Bollywood divorce expert'.

In the end, she even stated that her message was not a 'blind item', as everyone knew who she was talking about.

Following her message, the popular assumption has been that she was referring to Aamir Khan, since Aamir and Naga Chaitanya have recently been promoting Love Story together.

As of now, neither Aamir Khan nor Naga Chaitanya or Samantha, have responded to Kangana's not-so-cryptic message.