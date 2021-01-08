Actor Kangana Ranaut has released a video on Twitter claiming harassment. She stated that she is being 'mentally, emotionally and physically tortured' for expressing herself in favour of the nation.  

She went on to say that cases are being filed against her every time she chooses to express her views on different problems plaguing the country. 

My home was demolished illegally, numerous cases have been filed against me for speaking about the farmers' protest, someone has even filed a case against me for laughing.

                    - Kangana Ranaut

Twitter obviously reacted to the actor's video. From supporting her to calling her out, here is what netizens had to say:

Kangana also spoke about how women like her are being treated like they would in the medieval age and asked the Supreme Court to answer her questions, in the video. 