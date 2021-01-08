Actor Kangana Ranaut has released a video on Twitter claiming harassment. She stated that she is being 'mentally, emotionally and physically tortured' for expressing herself in favour of the nation.

She went on to say that cases are being filed against her every time she chooses to express her views on different problems plaguing the country.

My home was demolished illegally, numerous cases have been filed against me for speaking about the farmers' protest, someone has even filed a case against me for laughing.

- Kangana Ranaut

Why am I being mentally, emotionally and now physically tortured? I need answers from this nation.... I stood for you it’s time you stand for me ...Jai Hind 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qqpojZWfCx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 8, 2021

Twitter obviously reacted to the actor's video. From supporting her to calling her out, here is what netizens had to say:

Kissano ke haqq me bolne ke liye case hua hai 🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/Qf1yZqmOfd — ROFL Raju 🏹 (@Rofl_Raju_) January 8, 2021

I feel your pain Kangana.I am sorry that you are paying so much for being in love with our dear motherland

Stay strong Dear 💛 — Teddy (@LifeBegetsLifee) January 8, 2021

You call the farmers names , you call Mumbai names . You get Y security at tax payers expense . Also get well soon — Arun Gupta (@GuptaarunArun) January 8, 2021

Kangana also spoke about how women like her are being treated like they would in the medieval age and asked the Supreme Court to answer her questions, in the video.