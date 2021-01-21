On Sushant Singh Rajput's 35th birth anniversary, actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to extensively talk about Sushant. From discussing his death to commenting on those who allegedly played a part in his demise.

She made snide remarks about Sushant's friends, girlfriend and others who have been accused by his family of taking advantage of him:

Above everything celebrate Sushant day as a celebration of life, don’t let anyone tell you that you arnt good enough, don’t trust anyone more than yourself, leave people who tell you drugs are the solution and suck you dry financially and emotionally, celebrate #SushantDay — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you aksed for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish ...

Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/xqgq2PBi0Y — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

She had a lot to say about Mahesh Bhatt and his daughters:

Sushant that he will die Parveen Babi death, he self admittedly gave him therapy. These people collectively killed him and Sushant himslef wrote that in his social media interaction before his death. Never forgive never forget #SushantSinghRajput #SushantDay — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

She explained the alleged chronology of Sushant's passing:

I have said enough about this but still it isn’t enough. Chronology of Sushant murder.

1) Fall out with Aaditya Chopra because self made Sushant refused to be bound by their evil capitalists contracts.Chopra promised to destroy him.

2) KJO and Chopra bound by Nepotism love (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

The actor has been quite outspoken about nepotism in Bollywood and the way in which outsiders are treated, and the role it is said to have played in Sushant's death. Recently, netizens came together to trend #SuspendKanganaRanaut as the actor threatened the director of Tandav with violence. Though her account was not suspended despite the trend, it was temporarily restricted.