No one knows why Kangana Ranaut says what she says and at this point, it's tough to tell what exactly she is even fighting for.

Surprisingly, that isn't even my biggest concern. The most bothersome are the offensive comments that she is never shy of making.

Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also 🙏 https://t.co/gazngMu2bA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

After saying that Urmila Matondkar is 'known for soft porn', Kangana has now verbally attacked actor Deepika Padukone, saying that 'depression is a consequence of drug abuse'.

Sharing a clip from Times Now, where Navika Kumar reveals how a particular WhatsApp chat about drugs involved Deepika, Kangana tweeted:

Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/o9OZ7dUsfG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

Deepika is one of the first mainstream Indian celebrities to start a conversation around mental health, and has tried to help people fighting from depression by sharing her own experiences.

And for Kangana to take a dig at her in this manner, and trivialising a disease, which in worst cases, can claim lives, is not only irresponsible but also disturbing.

Her tweet has received much deserved criticism online and here are some of the reactions.

Wrong.



Drug Abuse may be a consequence of depression but what you claim is pure bullshit. Keep tweeting such nonsense so people can see through your fekuness https://t.co/dMrOb6dHH3 — Dhruv Rathee 🇮🇳 (@dhruv_rathee) September 21, 2020

Repeat after me:

Kangana is a bully. https://t.co/Z3t0TUlaYR — Liv. (@whatlivsayss) September 21, 2020

Educate yourself about mental disorders and only then speak about them,, do not give half or false information just to promote your propaganda that's Shitty behavior https://t.co/dL2VLqbF6j — zayn's arse // Team FALLS (@icarusdarlingx) September 21, 2020

I TRY NOT TO PAY ATTENTION TO HER AND STUFF LIKE THIS SHOWS UP ON TL

How to not react!? Pls koi chup karao isse https://t.co/j37y72fgwb — chaos (@kreepykrisha) September 21, 2020

Tw // depression, drugs



No❤️ I don’t abuse drugs and I still struggle with depression so how do you explain that one?? https://t.co/HcWQCmHKAt — Casey (@5secsofxanax) September 21, 2020

Wait, Depression is what now?! A consequence of what?! STOP. PLEASE STOP. You have no idea what you are saying right now. You are having verbal diarrhea. Mental health is not a joke @KanganaTeam.

Via: @icanthuman0205 https://t.co/gJvUL9Qq9v — Betty Varghese (@Betty_BVarghese) September 21, 2020

Depression is a serious mental illness with not enough awareness around it. Comments like this only make the matters worse and should be avoided at all costs.