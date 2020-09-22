No one knows why Kangana Ranaut says what she says and at this point, it's tough to tell what exactly she is even fighting for.
Surprisingly, that isn't even my biggest concern. The most bothersome are the offensive comments that she is never shy of making.
Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also 🙏 https://t.co/gazngMu2bA— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020
After saying that Urmila Matondkar is 'known for soft porn', Kangana has now verbally attacked actor Deepika Padukone, saying that 'depression is a consequence of drug abuse'.
Sharing a clip from Times Now, where Navika Kumar reveals how a particular WhatsApp chat about drugs involved Deepika, Kangana tweeted:
Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/o9OZ7dUsfG— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020
Deepika is one of the first mainstream Indian celebrities to start a conversation around mental health, and has tried to help people fighting from depression by sharing her own experiences.
And for Kangana to take a dig at her in this manner, and trivialising a disease, which in worst cases, can claim lives, is not only irresponsible but also disturbing.
Her tweet has received much deserved criticism online and here are some of the reactions.
Repeat after me:— Liv. (@whatlivsayss) September 21, 2020
Kangana is a bully. https://t.co/Z3t0TUlaYR
Educate yourself about mental disorders and only then speak about them,, do not give half or false information just to promote your propaganda that's Shitty behavior https://t.co/dL2VLqbF6j— zayn's arse // Team FALLS (@icarusdarlingx) September 21, 2020
I TRY NOT TO PAY ATTENTION TO HER AND STUFF LIKE THIS SHOWS UP ON TL— chaos (@kreepykrisha) September 21, 2020
How to not react!? Pls koi chup karao isse https://t.co/j37y72fgwb
Tw // depression, drugs— Casey (@5secsofxanax) September 21, 2020
No❤️ I don’t abuse drugs and I still struggle with depression so how do you explain that one?? https://t.co/HcWQCmHKAt