Emergency, where she will be portraying the role of the former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana Ranaut shared the first teaser of her upcoming directorial,, where she will be portraying the role of the former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

In a short promo clip of the movie, we see the actor, who was looking completely unrecognizable as she donned spectacles and a starched cotton saree, getting a phone call from Henry Kissinger, the former US secretary. He asked her if American President Richard Nixon can address her as ‘ma'am' instead of using typical sir.

She responds by saying yes and also asks him to inform the president that everyone in her office refers to her as ‘sir.’

You can watch the clip, shared by Kangana Ranaut, here:

‘Her’ who was called ‘Sir’!