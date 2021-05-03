With over 3 lakh cases of Covid in India recorded every single day, it comes as no surprise that people from across the country are trying to help by setting up oxygen plants.

People are scrambling to save others, however, there is one celeb who can't seem to look past her own privilege and understand what is happening in the country.

And we're really worried about what drugs Kangana is on, because nobody can be this insensitive and oblivious, can they?

Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #PlantTrees — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 3, 2021

Kangana asked people to worry about the environment and nature because we are 'taking' oxygen from the air and using it to save patients. People are loosing their entire families to this pandemic and oxygen shortage, but Kangana can't stop tweeting about her priorities. And yes, we are worried about afforestation as well, but nothing is an excuse to sound so tone deaf because she did just compare people who are dying, to 'miserable pests'.

Remember any other life if disappears from earth even microbes or insects it will affect fertility of soil and Mother Earth’s health she will miss them but if humans disappear Earth will only and only flourish,if you aren’t her lover or child you are just unnecessary #PlantTrees — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 3, 2021

This isn't the first time Kangana has said something that doesn't sit well, morally.

Earth does not move on it’s axis for you, sun does not shine for your silly currency. In the Macrocosm even this earth is like an atom, in this vast universe who cares about your life ? Whether we get life or death only legitimate emotion to have is gratitude, sit down idiots 2/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 20, 2021

Oh Kangana, where did you learn middle school science from?