Kangana Ranaut is quite active on Twitter and doesn't shy away from speaking her mind on the platform, not always in the way people want her to though. In her recent series of tweets, the actor compared herself to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot in terms of acting talents and 'glamour', and we honestly wonder what the actors would say about this. 

She said her range is incomparable and her 'brilliance of craft' allows her pride. 

Obviously, Twitter had a lot to say about this and most of the responses had us ROFL. 

Kangana sure doesn't hold back from saying what she thinks is right. 