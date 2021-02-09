Kangana Ranaut is quite active on Twitter and doesn't shy away from speaking her mind on the platform, not always in the way people want her to though. In her recent series of tweets, the actor compared herself to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot in terms of acting talents and 'glamour', and we honestly wonder what the actors would say about this.

Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/fnW3D20o6K — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

She said her range is incomparable and her 'brilliance of craft' allows her pride.

I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/0RXB1FcM43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Obviously, Twitter had a lot to say about this and most of the responses had us ROFL.

Meanwhile Kangana Ranaut : pic.twitter.com/FH5ImjROX7 — Sanjay Solanke (@SolankeSanjay) February 9, 2021

Just one tweet from Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot on farmers' protest and Kangana will start calling them third class actresses. — The Bad Engineer (@Satirical_Dhruv) February 9, 2021

Meryl Streep to Kangana: pic.twitter.com/HttW3L8XR0 — Parotta Master (@ikaipullai) February 9, 2021

Right & Left Wingers on the comment section trolling Kangana together. Yehi toh khoobsorti hai is desh ki 😂 pic.twitter.com/lvMd3dJPIj — Preetam Rao (@Preetam_M_Rao) February 9, 2021

Kangana sure doesn't hold back from saying what she thinks is right.