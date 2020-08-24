The Hollywood Walk of Fame, for the uninitiated, is a sign of honor for celebrities on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. A bit presumptuous, isn't it?

Which is why the Indian Walk of Shame is better. As you can imagine from the name, it is used to shame certain people, preferably from India, the latest being Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.

Ranaut, the self-pronounced leader of the fight against nepotism has recently been quite vocal, dismissing depression as a real problem among other things. Go to her Twitter account. You'll see.

Ranaut now joins an elite club that boasts of primetime names like Arnab Goswami and Sudhir Chaudhary.

Street artist Tyler announced the concept to people on the 15th of August:

Starting this Independence Day, names of the most shameless figures across industries like Journalism, Politics, Bollywood, etc. will be painted on a street in Mumbai. The names will be selected by the people via online voting. Comment below with the name of the person you think should make it on 'The Walk of Shame'. Names which are repetitive in comments, will then be entitled for the voting list.

According to Tyler, the idea behind this initiative is to connect people, 'by calling out the shameless public figures in the most non-violent way'.