Kangana Ranaut is known for boldly voicing her opinions and sharing information about the way the Hindi film industry functions. Her no-holds-barred interviews have often put her in the spotlight, but she has never shied away from facing the media.

In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide, Kangana had called out Bollywood for 'aiding and abetting a suicide', and in fact, called it a murder. In an exclusive interview with Arnab Goswami for Republic TV, here are all the things that Kangana Ranaut shared:

1. When Kangana Ranaut questioned Mumbai Police for not calling in the 'real powerful people' for questioning, w.r.t Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide.

2. When Kangana referred to a 'showdown' between Aditya Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput, which, apparently prompted Sushant to ask his then-girlfriend Rhea to not work with Yash Raj productions.

3. When Kangana Ranaut elaborated on the showdown, stating how Aditya Chopra's talent agency barred Sushant from doing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela, promoting Ranveer Singh instead.

Both Ranveer Singh and Sushant Singh Rajput had a contract with Aditya Chopra's talent agency.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was allegedly 'chasing' Sushant Singh Rajput for a film for 5 years but Sushant's agency, Yash Raj, didn't allow him to do the film.

4. When Kangana Ranaut shared that allegedly Yash Raj canned Shekhar Kapoor's project with Sushant.

5. When Kangana revealed that when Sushant said he'd rather work individually than with Chopra's talent agency, Chopra, apparently, told him that they, or anyone they know, will never work with him.

She added that the same treatment was meted out to her after she refused Sultan.

She further quoted Sushant, stating, "Nepotism is no longer about loving and promoting your own. It is also about killing the right talent, not letting them come up."

6. When Kangana Ranaut questioned Karan Johar's comment on why he found it difficult to sell Drive to producers, when, in fact, Drive was made in the wake of Sushant's success with Dhoni.

7. When Kangana questioned the 'Bollywood business racquet', that awarded Best Director and Best Actor to Gully Boy and Alia (for Gully Boy), but ignored Nitesh Tiwary (for Chhichhore) and her for Laxmi Bai (Manikarnika).

8. When Kangana questioned Mahesh Bhatt's role in Sushant's life, specifically the advice that Mahesh Bhatt allegedly gave Sushant, where he compared Sushant's life to Praveen Babi.

9. When Kangana shared that Bollywood agencies worked to ruin Sushant's reputation by referring to him as a 'drug addict and rapist'. She added that she was maligned in the same way, by being called, 'nymphomaniac'.

10. When Kangana added that Javed Akhtar, allegedly, also shared that she would be driven to suicide if she didn't apologize to Hrithik Roshan.

H/T: Kangana Ranaut With Arnab Goswami On Nation Wants To Know

You can watch the complete interview here. All images are screenshots from the interview, unless specified otherwise.